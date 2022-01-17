Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.