Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 14.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $50,177,623. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $797.08.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $462.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.43 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $687.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

