Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 320,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after buying an additional 57,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $145.15 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

