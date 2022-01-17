Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 40,000 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $16.49 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $30,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

