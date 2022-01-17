Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.86.

PAYC stock opened at $333.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.