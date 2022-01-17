Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Position Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 9.10% of Hanger worth $77,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $728.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

