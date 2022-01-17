HAP Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,304 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in InMode by 28.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in InMode by 8.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INMD. increased their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

