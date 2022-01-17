Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.40 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.55) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.12 ($8.09).

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.66 ($6.43) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

