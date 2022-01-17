HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

ARTL opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

