Head to Head Contrast: Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) versus Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

This table compares Frontier Communications and Verizon Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million ($1.50) -0.04 Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.74 $17.80 billion $5.33 10.00

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 1 11 6 0 2.28

Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $59.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications 71.86% -1,821.70% 31.11% Verizon Communications 16.42% 29.72% 6.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Frontier Communications on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.