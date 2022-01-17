Head to Head Review: YETI (NYSE:YETI) vs. Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and YETI (NYSE:YETI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solo Brands and YETI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A YETI $1.09 billion 5.68 $155.80 million $2.29 30.91

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A YETI 15.04% 57.19% 25.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of YETI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of YETI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Solo Brands and YETI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 YETI 0 3 14 0 2.82

Solo Brands currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.35%. YETI has a consensus price target of $108.71, indicating a potential upside of 53.58%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than YETI.

Summary

YETI beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

