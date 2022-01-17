Head-To-Head Survey: ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) & Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0.34% 20.52% 5.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProMetic Life Sciences and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 7 0 2.64

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.41%. Given Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $47.29 billion 1.25 -$11.99 billion $0.05 301.26

ProMetic Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories. The CropScience segment includes seeds and plant traits, crop protection and nonagricultural pest control. The Animal Health segment offers prescription and nonprescription veterinary products. The Covestro segment provides raw materials for polyurethanes; polycarbonate granules and sheets; raw materials for coatings, adhesives and sealants; and by-products of polyether production and of chlorine production and use.

