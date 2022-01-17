Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 269,800 Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 269,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYI opened at $24.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $950.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

