Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,803 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after buying an additional 760,317 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after buying an additional 472,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,528,000 after buying an additional 236,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

NYSE WRB opened at $85.59 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $87.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

