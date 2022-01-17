Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,370 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 94.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGS opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

