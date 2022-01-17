Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 291,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 387,233 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

