Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

