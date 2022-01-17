Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 299,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $270.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $221.52 and a one year high of $280.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.