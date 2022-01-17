Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Up 93.3% in December

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Heritage Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

