Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $955.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

