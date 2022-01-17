Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.25) to GBX 1,200 ($16.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,120 ($15.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 986 ($13.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,151.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,142.84. The company has a market capitalization of £996.06 million and a PE ratio of 24.75.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

