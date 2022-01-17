Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a growth of 174.5% from the December 15th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HSTO opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Histogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Histogen by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Histogen by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Histogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

