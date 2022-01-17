Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOPE opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

HOPE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

