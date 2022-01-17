H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HR.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.46.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.17.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,076,970.24. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,400. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,113.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

