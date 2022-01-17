HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Increased to 500.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 450.00 to 500.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 38.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HSBC by 155.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 14.9% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

