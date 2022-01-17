Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HNP traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter worth $230,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

