ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00070424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.03 or 0.07627287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,706.38 or 0.99733803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069207 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008134 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

