Idena Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $393,550.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00200400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00212262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,195,723 coins and its circulating supply is 55,837,103 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

