IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $658.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $658.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $4.85 on Friday, reaching $529.35. 570,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,030. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $612.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

