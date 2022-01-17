II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to “Hold” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIVI. Raymond James raised II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.75.

IIVI opened at $71.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,096. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

