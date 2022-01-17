Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $5,579,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $243.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

