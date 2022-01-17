IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IMPACT Silver stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,783. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
