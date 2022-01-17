IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMPACT Silver stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,783. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

