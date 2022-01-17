IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IDT during the second quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDT by 5,774.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IDT by 26.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDT during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDT opened at $40.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

