IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 314 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 35.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.56 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

