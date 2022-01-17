IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

NYSE:PMT opened at $18.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

