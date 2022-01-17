IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

