IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

Shares of GPN opened at $150.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

