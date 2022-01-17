IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American International Group by 164.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American International Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.