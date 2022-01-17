IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,012,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after acquiring an additional 763,257 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,922,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 311,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.48 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

