IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,749 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 194,016 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.67. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

