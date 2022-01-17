Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Infinera were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Infinera by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,951,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

