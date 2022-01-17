Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infinity Energy Resources stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Infinity Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

