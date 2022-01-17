Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%.

IIPR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $209.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.82. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $160.91 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

