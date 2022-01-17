Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $209.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.82.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

