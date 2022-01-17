Insider Buying: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Purchases 23,950 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe bought 23,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,044,732 shares in the company, valued at C$2,005,885.44.

CVE DSV opened at C$1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 41.69 and a current ratio of 41.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.98. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.74. The firm has a market cap of C$598.29 million and a P/E ratio of -17.04.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.0402041 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

