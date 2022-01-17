Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Buys 3,550 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$23,039.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,306 shares in the company, valued at C$514,695.94.

Gregory Knowles Melchin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,550 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,880.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.43. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.09 and a twelve month high of C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

