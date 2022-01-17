Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $1,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMC stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMC. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,745,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

