Insider Selling: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.92), for a total value of £2,550,000 ($3,461,381.84).

BYIT opened at GBX 507 ($6.88) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 554.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 515.43. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.50 ($7.99). The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.82) price target on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

