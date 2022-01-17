Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,143 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Insmed worth $137,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 32.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,215,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 169,447 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 34.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter.

INSM opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

