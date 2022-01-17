Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after buying an additional 385,913 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,891,000 after buying an additional 128,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

